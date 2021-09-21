Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 696.98K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH), which is $82.81 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $93.058 after opening rate of $90.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $81.0501 before closing at $96.81.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (“ApolloMed,” and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that Brandon Sim, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, and Eric Chin, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1:40 p.m. PT/4:40 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the “Events” page of the Company’s website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events. A recording will be made available shortly after the live presentation. You can read further details here

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $114.55 on 07/26/21, with the lowest value was $18.25 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) full year performance was 379.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. shares are logging -27.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 410.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.21 and $114.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1247671 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) recorded performance in the market was 353.26%, having the revenues showcasing 47.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.50B, as it employees total of 630 workers.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 65.06, with a change in the price was noted +54.10. In a similar fashion, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +188.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 584,625 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMEH is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 353.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 208.88%, alongside a boost of 379.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.58% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 47.82% during last recorded quarter.