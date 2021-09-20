Time to Buy Beat-Down United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC). It is currently valued at $3.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.35, after setting-off with the price of $2.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.79 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.80.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q3-2021 Estimated Catastrophe Losses. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) (UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced estimated current year catastrophe losses incurred the third quarter through August 31, 2021, of approximately $27 million before income taxes (approximately $21 million after tax), net of expected reinsurance recoveries. The Company’s estimated net catastrophe losses includes claims from Tropical Storm Elsa, Hurricane Ida, which includes our core catastrophe program retention of $15 million plus Interboro Insurance Company’s catastrophe retention of $3 million, as well as other new PCS catastrophe events that occurred during this period. As a result of these events contributing to our aggregate reinsurance protection, the Company’s exposure from potential future events this year in our core catastrophe program is expected to be limited to approximately $9 million. You can read further details here

United Insurance Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.16 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $2.76 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/21.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) full year performance was -59.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United Insurance Holdings Corp. shares are logging -61.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.76 and $8.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5216195 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) recorded performance in the market was -44.93%, having the revenues showcasing -47.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.99M, as it employees total of 478 workers.

The Analysts eye on United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United Insurance Holdings Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.89, with a change in the price was noted -2.74. In a similar fashion, United Insurance Holdings Corp. posted a movement of -46.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 185,748 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UIHC is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

Raw Stochastic average of United Insurance Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 30.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.18%.

Considering, the past performance of United Insurance Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.06%, alongside a downfall of -59.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -47.93% during last recorded quarter.