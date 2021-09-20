Recent Change of 13.40% in the SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX), which is $25.98 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $26.30 after opening rate of $23.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.7647 before closing at $22.91.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, Wendy K. Thomas Assumes Role as President & CEO of Secureworks. Cybersecurity Veteran to Build on Secureworks’ Dedication to Customer Success, Product Innovation, and Advances in Operations and InfoSec. You can read further details here

SecureWorks Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.30 on 09/17/21, with the lowest value was $12.78 for the same time period, recorded on 04/30/21.

SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) full year performance was 120.73%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SecureWorks Corp. shares are logging 10.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 159.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.01 and $23.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 738997 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) recorded performance in the market was 82.70%, having the revenues showcasing 26.06% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.96B, as it employees total of 2696 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SecureWorks Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.55, with a change in the price was noted +12.27. In a similar fashion, SecureWorks Corp. posted a movement of +89.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 144,850 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCWX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)

Raw Stochastic average of SecureWorks Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SecureWorks Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 82.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 96.82%, alongside a boost of 120.73% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 32.82% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.06% during last recorded quarter.