Gear up for the change! Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) has hit the volume of 1671754

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC), which is $24.76 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $30.32 after opening rate of $29.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $24.51 before closing at $29.25.Recently in News on September 17, 2021, Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell 2000® Index. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced that it will be added to the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as a part of the 3Q21 Russell Indexes IPO additions, effective at US market open on September 20, 2021, according to the preliminary list of IPO additions to the Russell indexes. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Century Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -24.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.92 and $32.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1671754 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) recorded performance in the market was 8.45%, having the revenues showcasing 8.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.59B, as it employees total of 121 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Century Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPSC is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

Raw Stochastic average of Century Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Century Therapeutics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.45%. The shares increased approximately by -8.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.45% during last recorded quarter.