Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 3.38M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC), which is $30.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.56 after opening rate of $27.92 while the lowest price it went was recorded $27.04 before closing at $27.69.Recently in News on September 10, 2021, Fulcrum Therapeutics™ Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced the grant of an inducement award outside of the Company’s 2019 Stock Incentive Plan to Mel Hayes, the Company’s newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer. The grant was approved by the Compensation Committee on August 4, 2021 as an inducement material to the employee entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.56 on 09/17/21, with the lowest value was $6.85 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/21.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) full year performance was 265.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 3.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 350.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.85 and $29.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1913753 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) recorded performance in the market was 163.28%, having the revenues showcasing 258.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.09B, as it employees total of 73 workers.

The Analysts eye on Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.84, with a change in the price was noted +19.17. In a similar fashion, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +164.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,209,501 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FULC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC)

Raw Stochastic average of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.70%.

Considering, the past performance of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 163.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 171.39%, alongside a boost of 265.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 258.91% during last recorded quarter.