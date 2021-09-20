Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) market price of $5.25 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). It is currently valued at $5.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.57, after setting-off with the price of $5.4312. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.3201 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.56.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, Study Finds the Combination of Optical Genome Mapping and Short-Read Sequencing Provides a Comprehensive Genome Analysis for Lung Cancer Samples and Enables the Discovery of New Biomarkers. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced a study finding the combination of optical genome mapping (OGM) and short-read next-generation sequencing (NGS) provides a comprehensive genome analysis for lung cancer samples and enables the discovery of new biomarkers. This study, appearing in the September 7th peer-reviewed issue of Cell Reports describes how the combination of OGM and NGS aids in the detection of structural variants (SVs) in non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC), the most common form of lung cancer. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 782.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -66.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1007.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $15.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5041756 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was 80.52%, having the revenues showcasing -27.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.48B, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.16, with a change in the price was noted -1.75. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of -25.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,168,028 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bionano Genomics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.43%, alongside a boost of 782.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.03% during last recorded quarter.