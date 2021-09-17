Recent Change of -0.40% in the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is priced at $2.49 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on September 14, 2021, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. To Participate In The Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., (NYSE:CCO) announced today that William Eccleshare, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc., Brian Coleman, CFO of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. and Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12:25 p.m., Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the question and answer session will be available on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings’ investor website at www.investor.clearchannel.com and will be available for replay on the website for 30 days. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.05 on 06/10/21, with the lowest value was $1.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was 83.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -18.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 186.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $3.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2385625 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was 50.91%, having the revenues showcasing -10.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.18B, as it employees total of 4800 workers.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +4.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,977,509 in trading volumes.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.57%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.71%, alongside a boost of 83.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.43% during last recorded quarter.