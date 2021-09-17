Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) is priced at $2.33 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.67 and reached a high price of $2.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.64. The stock touched a low price of $2.30.Recently in News on September 15, 2021, Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Closes $4.4 Million Private Placement. via NewMediaWire — Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), the emerging social media and family entertainment company, today announced the closing of a $4.4 million private placement. The Investment is in the form of a 10% Original Issue Discount convertible note in the principal amount of $4,400,000 that has an 18-month maturity and a fixed conversion price of $4.20 per share of common stock, subject to adjustment, and warrants to purchase 813,278 shares of common stock with an exercise price of $4.20 per share, subject to adjustment. GROM is required to make monthly payments in either cash or shares, commencing 75 days after closing. GROM has agreed to file a registration statement registering for resale the shares of common stock issuable upon conversion of the note and upon exercise of the warrants on or before October 19, 2021. The warrants are not exercisable until the Company’s shareholders approve the issuance of the warrants and will be exercisable for five years after such approval. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital, joint ventures, possible acquisitions, partnerships, and general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.50 on 05/19/21, with the lowest value was $1.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) full year performance was -33.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares are logging -88.05% during the 52-week period from high price, and 134.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $19.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 620618 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) recorded performance in the market was 32.39%, having the revenues showcasing -22.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.71M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.32, with a change in the price was noted -5.67. In a similar fashion, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. posted a movement of -70.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 551,464 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GROM is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical rundown of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM)

Raw Stochastic average of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Grom Social Enterprises Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.81%, alongside a downfall of -33.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.33% during last recorded quarter.