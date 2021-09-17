Here is why GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.22%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF), which is $10.64 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.22 after opening rate of $11.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.82 before closing at $10.82.Recently in News on August 30, 2021, GrafTech CEO to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference. GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced today that David Rintoul, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the virtual 2021 RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). You can read further details here

GrafTech International Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.16 on 05/17/21, with the lowest value was $9.53 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) full year performance was 46.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GrafTech International Ltd. shares are logging -24.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.87 and $14.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 612674 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) recorded performance in the market was 1.50%, having the revenues showcasing -8.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.86B, as it employees total of 1285 workers.

The Analysts eye on GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.79, with a change in the price was noted -1.88. In a similar fashion, GrafTech International Ltd. posted a movement of -14.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,866,680 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF)

Raw Stochastic average of GrafTech International Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.31%.

Considering, the past performance of GrafTech International Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.83%, alongside a boost of 46.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.23% during last recorded quarter.