Why is StoneMor Inc. (STON) up 107.38% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of StoneMor Inc. (STON). It is currently valued at $1.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.2235, after setting-off with the price of $2.21. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.895 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.23.Recently in News on August 11, 2021, StoneMor Inc. Announces Partnership With Empathy to Expand Support Offered to Families Dealing With Loss. A leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes across the US will integrate Empathy’s offering via a co-branded app to help thousands of families navigate the complexities experienced in loss. You can read further details here

StoneMor Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.37 on 03/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.51 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

StoneMor Inc. (STON) full year performance was 107.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, StoneMor Inc. shares are logging -64.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 148.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.77 and $5.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1377372 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the StoneMor Inc. (STON) recorded performance in the market was -27.38%, having the revenues showcasing -29.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 225.38M, as it employees total of 1476 workers.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the StoneMor Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.52, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, StoneMor Inc. posted a movement of -17.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 325,884 in trading volumes.

StoneMor Inc. (STON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of StoneMor Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of StoneMor Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.75%, alongside a boost of 107.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -29.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by -23.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.00% during last recorded quarter.