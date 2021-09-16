Uxin Limited (UXIN) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.56M in the recent 3 months

Uxin Limited (UXIN) is priced at $2.98 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.1013 and reached a high price of $3.1013, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.01. The stock touched a low price of $2.96.Recently in News on August 16, 2021, Missfresh Limited Announces Appointment of New Independent Director and Changes to Board Composition. Missfresh Limited (“Missfresh” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MF), an innovator and leader in China’s neighborhood retail industry, today announced the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) has approved the appointment of Mr. Shun Lam Steven Tang as an independent director of the Company and the following changes to the Board’s composition, effective immediately. You can read further details here

Uxin Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.82 on 06/15/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) full year performance was 198.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uxin Limited shares are logging -48.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 263.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $5.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 805346 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uxin Limited (UXIN) recorded performance in the market was 244.99%, having the revenues showcasing -23.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23B, as it employees total of 693 workers.

Specialists analysis on Uxin Limited (UXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uxin Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.48, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, Uxin Limited posted a movement of +37.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,177,599 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Uxin Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.88%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 244.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 155.08%, alongside a boost of 198.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.60% during last recorded quarter.