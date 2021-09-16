The Macerich Company (MAC) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.72M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, The Macerich Company (MAC) was valued at $17.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $17.36 while reaching the peak value of $17.925 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.25. The stock current value is $17.77.Recently in News on September 14, 2021, Macerich To Present At The Bank Of America Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference. Macerich (NYSE:MAC) announced today that it will present in the BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference to be held virtually September 21-23, 2021. Tom O’Hern, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Scott Kingsmore, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and Doug Healey, Senior Executive Vice President Leasing, will participate in a live roundtable discussion Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at approximately 12:00 pm EST. You can read further details here

The Macerich Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.99 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $10.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

The Macerich Company (MAC) full year performance was 137.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Macerich Company shares are logging -31.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.42 and $25.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2575387 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Macerich Company (MAC) recorded performance in the market was 66.54%, having the revenues showcasing -0.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.87B, as it employees total of 659 workers.

Specialists analysis on The Macerich Company (MAC)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the The Macerich Company a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.40, with a change in the price was noted +4.79. In a similar fashion, The Macerich Company posted a movement of +36.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,260,294 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAC is recording 1.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.70.

Trends and Technical analysis: The Macerich Company (MAC)

Raw Stochastic average of The Macerich Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.81%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 66.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.42%, alongside a boost of 137.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.11% during last recorded quarter.