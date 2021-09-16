ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Quarterly Performance is -50.58%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) was valued at $1.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.23 while reaching the peak value of $1.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.22. The stock current value is $1.27.Recently in News on September 1, 2021, ShiftPixy, Inc. Announces Pricing of $12 Million Private Placement Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. ShiftPixy, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PIXY), a Florida-based national staffing enterprise, which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a large institutional investor for a private placement of common stock and warrants exercisable for common stock expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $12 million before deducting placement agent commissions and other transaction-related expenses payable by the Company. In the private placement, the Company has agreed to sell (i) 2,850,000 shares of its common stock together with warrants to purchase up to 2,850,000 shares of common stock, and (ii) 4,673,511 pre-funded warrants with each pre-funded warrant exercisable for one share of common stock, together with common warrants to purchase up to 4,673,511 shares of common stock. Each share of common stock and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $1.595, and each pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant are being sold together at a combined offering price of $1.5949. The pre-funded warrants will be immediately exercisable, at a nominal exercise price of $0.0001, and may be exercised at any time until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.595 per share, will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from the date of an effective registration statement covering the shares underlying the warrants. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6900 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.2200 for the same time period, recorded on 09/15/21.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -67.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -72.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.22 and $4.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2843573 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was -49.00%, having the revenues showcasing -50.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.87M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

Analysts verdict on ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.1283, with a change in the price was noted -1.05. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of -45.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,525,976 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PIXY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.44%, alongside a downfall of -67.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.58% during last recorded quarter.