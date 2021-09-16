Recent Change of -2.84% in the BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is priced at $42.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $43.16 and reached a high price of $43.84, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $43.73. The stock touched a low price of $42.84.Recently in News on August 31, 2021, BorgWarner Wins Gold and Silver Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards. BorgWarner, a global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group gold award in the category of Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and a silver award in the Excellence in Learning category. BorgWarner’s wins were announced on August 19, 2021 during a live webinar hosted by Brandon Hall Group. The 2021 winners are listed at https://www.brandonhall.com/excellenceawards/past-winners.php. You can read further details here

BorgWarner Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $55.55 on 06/03/21, with the lowest value was $37.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) full year performance was 3.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BorgWarner Inc. shares are logging -23.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.30 and $55.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 638369 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) recorded performance in the market was 13.17%, having the revenues showcasing -14.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.42B, as it employees total of 15900 workers.

Analysts verdict on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the BorgWarner Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 47.95, with a change in the price was noted -8.05. In a similar fashion, BorgWarner Inc. posted a movement of -15.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,688,913 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWA is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.65.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BorgWarner Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.94%, alongside a boost of 3.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.89% during last recorded quarter.