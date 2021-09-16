KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.28

For the readers interested in the stock health of KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF). It is currently valued at $3.39. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.625, after setting-off with the price of $3.60. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.35 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.42.Recently in News on September 16, 2021, Luxventure Entered into Agreement with Tianjin China Travel Cultural Development Company, a subsidiary of China Travel Services. KBS Fashion Group Limited (“KBS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KBSF), a leading fully-integrated casual menswear company in China and through the brand of Luxventure, engaging in cross-border merchandise, airfare and tourism business, announced today that through Hua Zhi Guan (Hainan) Cross-Border E-Commerce Co., Ltd., Luxventure closed a Business Strategic Agreement (“Agreement”) with Tianjin China Travel Cultural Development Company (“TCTCD”), a subsidiary of China Travel Services (“CTS”). The Agreement was entered into on September 15, 2021 and the transaction closed on the same day. You can read further details here

KBS Fashion Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.83 on 01/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.33 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) full year performance was 88.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KBS Fashion Group Limited shares are logging -41.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.65 and $5.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 777158 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF) recorded performance in the market was 16.33%, having the revenues showcasing -21.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.57M, as it employees total of 326 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KBS Fashion Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.67, with a change in the price was noted +0.71. In a similar fashion, KBS Fashion Group Limited posted a movement of +25.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 417,817 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KBSF is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of KBS Fashion Group Limited (KBSF)

Raw Stochastic average of KBS Fashion Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 7.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.00%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KBS Fashion Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.93%, alongside a boost of 88.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by -3.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.56% during last recorded quarter.