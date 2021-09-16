INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS) is on the roll with an average volume of 582.29K in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS) was valued at $21.99. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $21.99 while reaching the peak value of $24.01 and lowest value recorded on the day was $21.37. The stock current value is $23.80.Recently in News on September 8, 2021, Integral Ad Science to Participate at Jefferies Virtual Software Conference. Integral Ad Science (“IAS”) (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today that Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, and Joe Pergola, CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Wednesday, September 15 at 10:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC shares are logging -8.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.64% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.23 and $26.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 581351 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS) recorded performance in the market was 15.65%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.81B, as it employees total of 651 workers.

The Analysts eye on INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IAS is recording 0.81 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.81.

Technical rundown of INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC (IAS)

Raw Stochastic average of INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.05%.

Considering, the past performance of INTEGRAL AD SCIENCE HOLDING LLC, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.65%. The shares 1.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.55% in the period of the last 30 days.