Here is why Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.80%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI), which is $11.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $16.07 after opening rate of $15.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $15.60 before closing at $15.70.Recently in News on September 15, 2021, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Novel Dry Eye Product Candidate AR-15512 (TRPM8 Agonist) Ophthalmic Solution Achieved Statistical Significance Over Multiple Symptoms and Signs in Successful Phase 2b Clinical Study for the Treatment of Dry Eye Disease. AR-15512 (0.003%) BID Advancing to Phase 3; No Treatment-Related Serious or Systemic Adverse Events Reported. You can read further details here

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.30 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $11.10 for the same time period, recorded on 09/16/21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) full year performance was 35.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -47.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.01 and $21.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2235252 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI) recorded performance in the market was 16.21%, having the revenues showcasing -2.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 713.41M, as it employees total of 365 workers.

Analysts verdict on Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.91, with a change in the price was noted -6.81. In a similar fashion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -37.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 463,284 in trading volumes.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.81%, alongside a boost of 35.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by 8.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.61% during last recorded quarter.