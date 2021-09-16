Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB) is on the roll with an average volume of 881.09K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB). It is currently valued at $9.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.82, after setting-off with the price of $9.52. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.55.Recently in News on August 27, 2021, Gambling.com Group Launches BetArizona.com to Help Sports Bettors Sign Up for New Legal Wagering Options. Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB), a leading provider of player acquisition services for the regulated global online gambling industry, today announced that it has been issued a temporary supplier license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to provide marketing services for licensed operators in the state. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares shares are logging -38.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 37.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.56 and $14.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 534718 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB) recorded performance in the market was 12.87%.

Market experts do have their say about Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares (GAMB)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gambling.com Group Limited Ordinary Shares, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.87%. The shares -16.62% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.24% in the period of the last 30 days.