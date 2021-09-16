Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) is on the roll with an average volume of 153.79K in the recent 3 months

Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) is priced at $21.00 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.75 and reached a high price of $21.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $19.07. The stock touched a low price of $18.75.Recently in News on September 14, 2021, Lightstone Ventures Raises $375 Million Fund. Fund III will continue firm’s work partnering with entrepreneurs developing breakthrough therapies and medical technologies. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -9.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 50.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.00 and $23.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 774762 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT) recorded performance in the market was 20.69%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 778.68M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. (CYT)

Raw Stochastic average of Cyteir Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.10%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.33%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.69%. The shares increased approximately by 5.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.36% in the period of the last 30 days.