Analysts Mean recommendation for Huntsman Corporation (HUN) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) is priced at $27.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.64 and reached a high price of $27.32, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.64. The stock touched a low price of $26.63.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, Huntsman Announces Update on the Hurricane Ida Impact to its Operations. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) today disclosed that Hurricane Ida caused no significant damage to its Geismar, Louisiana manufacturing facility. The Geismar facility manufactures products for Huntsman’s Polyurethanes and Performance Products divisions and all units were shutdown orderly and safely before Hurricane Ida made landfall. Site personnel are currently preparing the production units for restart. The precise timing of the restart of each unit is dependent on the availability of utilities and the ability of other third-party suppliers to restart their respective operations. Currently, the Company’s best estimate is that production comes back online slowly this coming weekend with an increase in rates next week. Under this timeline, the Company currently anticipates that the estimated impact from Hurricane Ida to third quarter 2021 EBITDA will be offset by strength in the broader Performance Products division and the European and Asian MDI markets. You can read further details here

Huntsman Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.35 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $24.09 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) full year performance was 18.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Huntsman Corporation shares are logging -15.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.95 and $32.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2509512 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Huntsman Corporation (HUN) recorded performance in the market was 8.67%, having the revenues showcasing 2.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.02B, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the Huntsman Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 27.14, with a change in the price was noted -0.99. In a similar fashion, Huntsman Corporation posted a movement of -3.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,279,616 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HUN is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Huntsman Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.72%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Huntsman Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.43%, alongside a boost of 18.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 6.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.82% during last recorded quarter.