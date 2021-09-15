Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) Quarterly Performance is -21.95%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY). It is currently valued at $7.86. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.57, after setting-off with the price of $9.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.66 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $9.52.Recently in News on September 8, 2021, Rockley Photonics Expands the Application of Its Non-Invasive Biomarker Sensing Technology to Support a Wider Range of Medical Equipment and Devices. Signed new strategic partnerships to accelerate Rockley’s development of real-time, non-invasive biomarker sensing across a range of uses, including monitoring health conditions and providing potential early detection of various diseases. You can read further details here

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) full year performance was -22.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares are logging -53.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 15.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.81 and $16.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1056810 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) recorded performance in the market was -23.32%, having the revenues showcasing -21.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.03B.

Specialists analysis on Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RKLY is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -23.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.18%, alongside a downfall of -22.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -15.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.95% during last recorded quarter.