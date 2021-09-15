Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.10%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM), which is $0.79 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.8432 after opening rate of $0.8362 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.771 before closing at $0.83.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Emmy® Award Winner Annie Murphy Partners with Evofem Biosciences to Talk Sex, Contraception, and Why She Chose Phexxi®. Annie Murphy shares her birth control journey and why she selected Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) as her hormone-free, on-demand prescription birth control. You can read further details here

Evofem Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.5300 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.6543 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) full year performance was -66.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -85.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $5.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3133400 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) recorded performance in the market was -67.32%, having the revenues showcasing -34.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 125.65M, as it employees total of 147 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Evofem Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9879, with a change in the price was noted -0.73. In a similar fashion, Evofem Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -48.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,561,060 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EVFM is recording 7.83 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.91.

Technical breakdown of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM)

Raw Stochastic average of Evofem Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 41.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Evofem Biosciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -72.17%, alongside a downfall of -66.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -10.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.90% during last recorded quarter.