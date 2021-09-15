Do Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) beta value of 2.82 signposts another twist?

At the end of the latest market close, Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) was valued at $35.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.07 while reaching the peak value of $35.14 and lowest value recorded on the day was $34.30. The stock current value is $34.39.Recently in News on September 13, 2021, theScore Files Circular for Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Acquisition by Penn National. Special Meeting to be held October 12, 2021Acquisition expected to close in Q4 2021. You can read further details here

Score Media and Gaming Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) full year performance was 454.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Score Media and Gaming Inc. shares are logging -23.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 753.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.03 and $45.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3091563 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR) recorded performance in the market was 187.95%, having the revenues showcasing 59.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.49B, as it employees total of 239 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Score Media and Gaming Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.24, with a change in the price was noted +16.56. In a similar fashion, Score Media and Gaming Inc. posted a movement of +92.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 984,571 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCR is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR)

Raw Stochastic average of Score Media and Gaming Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.96%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Score Media and Gaming Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 187.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.87%, alongside a boost of 454.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 59.80% during last recorded quarter.