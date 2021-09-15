Boiling and ready to burst as Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) last month performance was -6.25%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW). It is currently valued at $2.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.72, after setting-off with the price of $2.63. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.53 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.55.Recently in News on September 14, 2021, Ault Global Holdings Takes Delivery of 1,000 S19j Pro Antminers to Be Deployed Promptly. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Alliance, Inc. (“Ault Alliance”), has taken delivery of 1,000 S19j Pro model Antminers (the “Antminers”). On February 1, 2021, the Company announced that it was resuming bitcoin mining through the acquisition of 1,000 new S19 Pro Antminers. The new Antminers will be deployed at the Company’s Michigan data center (the “Data Center”). The deployment of the 1,000 Antminers will begin during the current month and is expected to be completed on or before October 15, 2021. You can read further details here

Ault Global Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.99 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $2.00 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) full year performance was 35.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ault Global Holdings Inc. shares are logging -77.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.44 and $10.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 937621 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW) recorded performance in the market was -41.38%, having the revenues showcasing -15.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 142.39M, as it employees total of 29 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.59, with a change in the price was noted +0.11. In a similar fashion, Ault Global Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +4.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,364,178 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DPW is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ault Global Holdings Inc. (DPW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ault Global Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.95%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ault Global Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.57%, alongside a boost of 35.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.84% during last recorded quarter.