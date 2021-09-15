ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.23%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF), which is $3.61 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.3601 after opening rate of $4.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.50 before closing at $4.36.Recently in News on August 19, 2021, ATIF Holdings Limited Announces 5 for 1 Reversed Stock Split. ATIF Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: ATIF, the “Company”), a holding group providing business and financial consulting in Asia and North America, today announced that on August 12, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company approved a reverse stock split (the “Reverse Split”) of its authorized, issued and outstanding ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a ratio of 5-for-1 so that every five (5) shares currently authorized and issued is combined into one (1) share. Shareholders otherwise entitled to receive a fractional share as a result of the Reverse Split will receive a whole share in lieu of such fractional share. In connection with the Reverse Split, a vote of the shareholders of the Company is not required and as such, no shareholder vote or meeting of shareholders will be held. You can read further details here

ATIF Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.70 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.11 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) full year performance was -34.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ATIF Holdings Limited shares are logging -69.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.11 and $11.70.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 611536 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF) recorded performance in the market was -22.37%, having the revenues showcasing -23.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.36M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Analysts verdict on ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ATIF Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.36, with a change in the price was noted -1.94. In a similar fashion, ATIF Holdings Limited posted a movement of -34.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 471,836 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATIF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ATIF Holdings Limited (ATIF): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ATIF Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.37%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ATIF Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -46.12%, alongside a downfall of -34.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -9.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -23.99% during last recorded quarter.