Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) market price of $5.52 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) was valued at $5.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.71 while reaching the peak value of $5.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.40. The stock current value is $5.52.Recently in News on May 10, 2021, Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA to Host Earnings Call. Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (NYSE:TGS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.72 on 09/13/21, with the lowest value was $4.21 for the same time period, recorded on 04/15/21.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) full year performance was 17.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares are logging -8.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.91 and $6.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 537413 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) recorded performance in the market was 6.15%, having the revenues showcasing 2.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 786.05M, as it employees total of 829 workers.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.80, with a change in the price was noted +1.06. In a similar fashion, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. posted a movement of +23.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 89,528 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGS is recording 0.54 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.39%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.20%, alongside a boost of 17.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.41% during last recorded quarter.