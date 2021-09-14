Time to Buy Beat-Down Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) is priced at $4.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.58 and reached a high price of $4.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.17. The stock touched a low price of $4.48.Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Vista Oil & Gas Announced Filing of Annual Report. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Vista” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VIST; BMV: VISTA) announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) earlier today, and a Spanish-language 2020 Annual Report (the “Informe Anual CNBV”) with the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”) and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”). You can read further details here

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.99 on 07/29/21, with the lowest value was $2.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) full year performance was 87.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. shares are logging -7.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.86 and $4.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 967441 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) recorded performance in the market was 79.69%, having the revenues showcasing 17.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 404.24M.

Market experts do have their say about Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.86, with a change in the price was noted +1.77. In a similar fashion, Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. posted a movement of +62.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 393,602 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST)

Raw Stochastic average of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vista Oil & Gas S.A.B. de C.V., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 79.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 67.88%, alongside a boost of 87.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.05% during last recorded quarter.