Time to Buy Beat-Down Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) was valued at $19.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.79 while reaching the peak value of $15.53 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.10. The stock current value is $14.90.Recently in News on September 13, 2021, Silverback Therapeutics to Present Data from its Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of SBT6050 at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2021 Virtual Congress. – Interim monotherapy and initial pembrolizumab combination data from the dose-escalation arm of the SBT6050-101 trial will be reported –. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -76.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and -23.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.35 and $63.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1137097 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX) recorded performance in the market was -67.85%, having the revenues showcasing -55.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 573.35M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Silverback Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.01, with a change in the price was noted -23.23. In a similar fashion, Silverback Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -60.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 183,052 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SBTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Silverback Therapeutics Inc. (SBTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Silverback Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 4.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Silverback Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.85%. The shares increased approximately by -29.05% in the 7-day charts and went up by -46.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.36% during last recorded quarter.