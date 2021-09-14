Sea Limited (SE) Profit Margins posted -26.40% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Sea Limited (SE) was valued at $323.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $327.70 while reaching the peak value of $329.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $315.53. The stock current value is $330.04.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Sea Limited Announces Pricing of Offerings of ADSs and Convertible Notes. Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) announced today that it priced its registered underwritten public offering (the “ADS Offering”) of 11,000,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, at a price of US$318.00 per ADS, and its registered underwritten public offering (the “Notes Offering” and, together with the ADS Offering, the “Offerings”) of US$2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 0.25% convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters in the ADS Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,650,000 ADSs on the same terms and conditions, and has granted the underwriters in the Notes Offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional US$375,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes on the same terms and conditions to cover over-allotments. All of the ADSs to be sold in the ADS Offering are being offered by Sea. Subject to customary conditions, the Offerings are expected to close on September 14, 2021. You can read further details here

Sea Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $359.84 on 09/07/21, with the lowest value was $189.61 for the same time period, recorded on 03/25/21.

Sea Limited (SE) full year performance was 131.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sea Limited shares are logging -8.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $141.85 and $359.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1258248 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sea Limited (SE) recorded performance in the market was 62.30%, having the revenues showcasing 16.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.23B, as it employees total of 33800 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sea Limited (SE)

During the last month, 19 analysts gave the Sea Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 279.62, with a change in the price was noted +84.06. In a similar fashion, Sea Limited posted a movement of +34.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,396,470 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.36.

Technical rundown of Sea Limited (SE)

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Sea Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.65%, alongside a boost of 131.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.57% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.60% during last recorded quarter.