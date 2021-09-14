Recent Change of -10.36% in the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is priced at $22.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.98 and reached a high price of $24.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $24.90. The stock touched a low price of $22.0806.Recently in News on September 13, 2021, Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Shares. Leslie’s, Inc. (the “Company” or “Leslie’s”) (Nasdaq: LESL) today announced that certain of the Company’s stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), intend to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering 13,000,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Offering”). The Selling Stockholders will also grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,950,000 shares of common stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from the Offering. Leslie’s is not offering any shares of its common stock in the Offering and will not receive any proceeds from the Offering, including from any exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Leslie’s Inc. shares are logging -32.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.15 and $32.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3419069 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) recorded performance in the market was -19.57%, having the revenues showcasing -18.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.25B, as it employees total of 3700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Leslie’s Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.20, with a change in the price was noted -3.36. In a similar fashion, Leslie’s Inc. posted a movement of -13.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,935,644 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL)

Raw Stochastic average of Leslie’s Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.88%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Leslie’s Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.57%. The shares increased approximately by -8.94% in the 7-day charts and went down by -8.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.12% during last recorded quarter.