Gear up for the change! Dow Inc. (DOW) has hit the volume of 1245552

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Dow Inc. (DOW), which is $60.10 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $61.59 after opening rate of $61.27 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.215 before closing at $60.72.Recently in News on September 10, 2021, Fortune and Great Place to Work® name Dow one of the Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have named Dow one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™. This is the first time Dow was named to this prestigious list, ranking #3 on the list. You can read further details here

Dow Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.38 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $51.33 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Dow Inc. (DOW) full year performance was 21.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dow Inc. shares are logging -15.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.33 and $71.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1245552 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dow Inc. (DOW) recorded performance in the market was 9.41%, having the revenues showcasing -9.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.19B, as it employees total of 35700 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Dow Inc. (DOW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dow Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 64.25, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, Dow Inc. posted a movement of -1.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,266,956 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOW is recording 1.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.97.

Technical breakdown of Dow Inc. (DOW)

Raw Stochastic average of Dow Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.40%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Dow Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.47%, alongside a boost of 21.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.25% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.32% during last recorded quarter.