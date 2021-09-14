Boiling and ready to burst as VEON Ltd. (VEON) last month performance was 33.13%

For the readers interested in the stock health of VEON Ltd. (VEON). It is currently valued at $2.21. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.26, after setting-off with the price of $2.14. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.16.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, VEON announces the pricing of its 5-year RUB 20 billion 8.125% notes issued under its GMTN programme. VEON Holdings B.V. (the “Issuer”), a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), announces the pricing of its 5-year RUB 20 billion, approximately USD 273 million1, 8.125% senior unsecured notes due 2026 in 144A / Reg S format (the “Notes”) issued under its Global Medium Term Note Programme established in April 2020 (the “GMTN Programme”), which represents the Issuer’s third Russian Rouble-denominated bond offering under its GMTN Programme. The settlement date for the offering is expected to be 16 September 2021. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. You can read further details here

VEON Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.26 on 09/13/21, with the lowest value was $1.52 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) full year performance was 71.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VEON Ltd. shares are logging -1.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.20 and $2.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17163368 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VEON Ltd. (VEON) recorded performance in the market was 46.36%, having the revenues showcasing 28.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.87B, as it employees total of 43639 workers.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the VEON Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.82, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, VEON Ltd. posted a movement of +27.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,948,741 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VEON is recording 24.77 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 21.74.

VEON Ltd. (VEON): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of VEON Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 18.82%, alongside a boost of 71.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.24% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.49% during last recorded quarter.