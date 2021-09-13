Why is Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) up 251.00% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) was valued at $17.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $19.116 while reaching the peak value of $19.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.41. The stock current value is $14.50.Recently in News on September 13, 2021, Dynavax Provides Update on its COVID-19 Collaboration with Valneva. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing vaccines, today announced that Valneva SE has received a termination notice from the United Kingdom Government in relation to Valneva’s supply agreement for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001. Valneva stated that they intend to continue clinical development of VLA2001 and the pivotal Phase 3 trial for VLA2001, Cov-Compare, remains ongoing at Public Health England. Based on its portfolio of COVID-19 collaborations Dynavax reiterates its belief that its CpG 1018 supply contracts continue to represent an approximately $300 – $400 million dollars aggregate revenue opportunity in 2021. You can read further details here

Dynavax Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.40 on 09/01/21, with the lowest value was $4.36 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) full year performance was 251.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares are logging -28.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 305.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.58 and $20.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6356944 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) recorded performance in the market was 294.38%, having the revenues showcasing 91.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.17B, as it employees total of 245 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Dynavax Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.60, with a change in the price was noted +4.70. In a similar fashion, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +50.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,209,819 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DVAX is recording 2.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dynavax Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 45.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.04%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dynavax Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 294.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 83.19%, alongside a boost of 251.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.18% during last recorded quarter.