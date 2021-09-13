Recent Change of 26.21% in the Datasea Inc. (DTSS) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) is priced at $2.60 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.00 and reached a high price of $2.14, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.06. The stock touched a low price of $2.00.Recently in News on September 13, 2021, Datasea Announces a $4.33 Million New Contract to Provide Short Message and 5G Multimedia Message Services. Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) (“Datasea”), a technology company that provides visual and non-visual based smart security solutions, 5G messaging products, and smart payment services in China, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”) had entered into a short messages business sales cooperation agreement (the “Agreement”) to provide Short Message and 5G Multimedia Message Services (“Messaging Services”) to Hubei Kuanyun Network Technology Co., Ltd. (“Hubei Kuanyun”). You can read further details here

Datasea Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.84 on 07/14/21, with the lowest value was $1.71 for the same time period, recorded on 08/19/21.

Datasea Inc. (DTSS) full year performance was -42.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Datasea Inc. shares are logging -61.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.71 and $6.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9665981 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Datasea Inc. (DTSS) recorded performance in the market was 3.00%, having the revenues showcasing -21.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 48.49M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Specialists analysis on Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Datasea Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.52, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Datasea Inc. posted a movement of -19.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,230,932 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DTSS is recording 0.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Datasea Inc. (DTSS)

Raw Stochastic average of Datasea Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.64%, alongside a downfall of -42.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.48% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.37% during last recorded quarter.