Onion Global Limited (OG) market price of $6.79 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Onion Global Limited (OG) is priced at $6.79 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.44 and reached a high price of $6.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.38. The stock touched a low price of $5.3605.Recently in News on September 10, 2021, Onion Global Reaches RMB222 million in GMV for the first three days during the 2021 Beauty Carnival Shopping Festival. Onion Global Limited (“Onion Global”, the “Group” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OG), a next-generation lifestyle brand platform that incubates, markets and distributes the world’s fresh, fashionable and future brands to young people in China and across Asia, today announced that its 2021 Beauty Carnival shopping festival achieved another milestone and generated a total of Gross Merchandise Volume (“GMV”) settled on all of the Company’s e-commerce and offline channels of RMB222 million during the first three-days. Known as “China’s Black Friday”, the Beauty Carnival is one of Onion Global’s key shopping festivals for global brands in China. The success of this festival is a key engine driving the revenue of the Group bringing together hundreds of thousands of consumers. This year’s event saw 4,239 brands participating, of which 28 are private label brands. The Beauty Carnival started on September 8, 2021 and will end on September 16, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Onion Global Limited shares are logging -42.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.76 and $11.71.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1051122 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Onion Global Limited (OG) recorded performance in the market was -3.00%, having the revenues showcasing 33.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 482.29M, as it employees total of 796 workers.

Onion Global Limited (OG) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Onion Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OG is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Onion Global Limited (OG): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Onion Global Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.64%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Onion Global Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -3.00%. The shares increased approximately by 122.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by 101.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.98% during last recorded quarter.