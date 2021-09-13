Gear up for the change! Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) has hit the volume of 9976038

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM), which is $1.95 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.5202 after opening rate of $2.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.93 before closing at $2.34.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Tuesday Morning Corporation Announces Fiscal 2021 Results; Enhances Management Team With New Hires Across Key Areas of Organization. Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ: TUEM), a leading off-price retailer of home goods and décor, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021. In addition, the Company announced the appointment of Marc Katz as Principal and Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer Robinson as Chief Financial Officer and Bill Baumann as Chief Information Officer. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuesday Morning Corporation shares are logging -61.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 95.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $5.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9976038 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) recorded performance in the market was 2.63%, having the revenues showcasing -58.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 168.07M, as it employees total of 1555 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tuesday Morning Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.8986, with a change in the price was noted -1.04. In a similar fashion, Tuesday Morning Corporation posted a movement of -34.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 447,871 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM)

Raw Stochastic average of Tuesday Morning Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.72%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.41%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Tuesday Morning Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.63%. The shares increased approximately by -51.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -58.95% during last recorded quarter.