Gear up for the change! Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) has hit the volume of 529943

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is priced at $30.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $26.30 and reached a high price of $31.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $25.99. The stock touched a low price of $26.165.Recently in News on September 8, 2021, Euroseas Ltd. Announces a Minimum Two-Month $200,000 per day Charter Contract for M/V Synergy Oakland, a 4,250 teu Container Vessel, built in 2009. Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today a new time charter contract for its container vessel M/V Synergy Oakland. Specifically, M/V Synergy Oakland, a 4,250 TEU vessel built in 2009, entered into a new time charter contract for a period between a minimum of sixty (60) days and a maximum of eighty five (85) days at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $202,000 or $195,000 depending on where the vessel will be delivered to the charterer. The new rate will commence in the second half of October 2021 when the vessel is redelivered from its current charter. You can read further details here

Euroseas Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.00 on 09/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.29 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) full year performance was 1309.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euroseas Ltd. shares are logging 15.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1363.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.10 and $26.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 529943 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) recorded performance in the market was 465.75%, having the revenues showcasing 20.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 188.31M, as it employees total of 365 workers.

The Analysts eye on Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Euroseas Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.07, with a change in the price was noted +18.74. In a similar fashion, Euroseas Ltd. posted a movement of +156.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 127,719 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ESEA is recording 1.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.02.

Technical rundown of Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)

Raw Stochastic average of Euroseas Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 95.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Euroseas Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 465.75%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 269.23%, alongside a boost of 1309.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 40.92% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.52% during last recorded quarter.