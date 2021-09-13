Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.55

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX), which is $1.67 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.81 after opening rate of $1.61 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.51 before closing at $1.53.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Announces Fast Track Designation for ELX-02 for the Treatment of Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Nonsense Mutations. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for ELX-02, a drug candidate intended to treat cystic fibrosis patients with nonsense mutations. ELX-02 is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials in CF patients affected by nonsense mutations in the CFTR (CF transmembrane conductance regulator) gene for whom there are no effective disease modifying therapies. The Phase 2 trials are designed to evaluate the safety of ELX-02 and assess its biological activity, and Eloxx expects to present data from the first four treatment arms in the fourth quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.9800 on 02/26/21, with the lowest value was $1.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 08/17/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) full year performance was -41.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -75.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.18 and $6.77.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1992756 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) recorded performance in the market was -58.04%, having the revenues showcasing -12.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 131.90M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Specialists analysis on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6867, with a change in the price was noted -0.71. In a similar fashion, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -29.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,603,276 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELOX is recording 0.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)

Raw Stochastic average of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.97%, alongside a downfall of -41.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.09% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -12.11% during last recorded quarter.