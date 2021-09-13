CareMax Inc. (CMAX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 410.67K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CareMax Inc. (CMAX), which is $9.41 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.88 after opening rate of $8.84 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.67 before closing at $8.48.Recently in News on September 7, 2021, CareMax, Inc. Reminds Investors of Virtual Analyst and Investor Day on September 9, 2021. Company to Present at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CareMax Inc. shares are logging -48.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.53 and $18.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 922001 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CareMax Inc. (CMAX) recorded performance in the market was -39.68%, having the revenues showcasing -36.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 711.30M, as it employees total of 393 workers.

The Analysts eye on CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.56, with a change in the price was noted -3.09. In a similar fashion, CareMax Inc. posted a movement of -24.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 296,961 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CMAX is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical rundown of CareMax Inc. (CMAX)

Raw Stochastic average of CareMax Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.68%.

Considering, the past performance of CareMax Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.68%. The shares -1.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.20% during last recorded quarter.