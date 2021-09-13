Analysts Mean recommendation for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM), which is $4.47 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.28 after opening rate of $4.20 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.16 before closing at $4.20.Recently in News on September 8, 2021, Fortuna announces sale of common shares of Keon Capital Inc.. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) announced that on September 7, 2021 the company entered into agreements with two private purchasers providing for the sale of an aggregate of 515,365 common shares (the “Sale Shares”) held by Fortuna in Keon Capital Inc. (formerly Prospero Silver Corp.) (“Keon”), at a purchase price of C$0.10 per common share, for aggregate proceeds of C$51,536.50. You can read further details here

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.85 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $3.81 for the same time period, recorded on 08/20/21.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) full year performance was -41.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are logging -54.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $9.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3298865 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recorded performance in the market was -49.03%, having the revenues showcasing -36.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 778.33M.

Analysts verdict on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.46, with a change in the price was noted -3.47. In a similar fashion, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. posted a movement of -43.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,110,343 in trading volumes.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -49.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.67%, alongside a downfall of -41.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -4.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.36% during last recorded quarter.