Analysts Mean recommendation for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is priced at $7.24 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.46 and reached a high price of $7.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.92. The stock touched a low price of $6.30.Recently in News on September 2, 2021, Energy Fuels Issues Reminder Regarding Expiration of Warrants. Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reminds holders of its outstanding common share purchase warrants (CUSIP: 292671179 / ISIN: CA2926711797) (the “Warrants”) that the Warrants will expire at 5:00 p.m. Toronto time on Monday, September 20, 2021 (“Time of Expiry”). The corresponding Warrant Indenture dated as of September 20, 2016 (the “Indenture”) by and among Energy Fuels, CST Trust Company (the “Canadian Warrant Agent” or “AST”) and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (the “U.S. Warrant Agent”) may be viewed on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1385849/000106299316011518/exhibit4-1.htm, as summarized in a Form 51-102F3 Material Change Report filed September 20, 2016 with the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com. You can read further details here

Energy Fuels Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.83 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.53 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/21.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) full year performance was 304.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Energy Fuels Inc. shares are logging -7.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 409.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $7.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6406745 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) recorded performance in the market was 62.44%, having the revenues showcasing -1.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.02B, as it employees total of 94 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.76, with a change in the price was noted +1.76. In a similar fashion, Energy Fuels Inc. posted a movement of +31.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,259,797 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.17%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Energy Fuels Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.89%, alongside a boost of 304.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 27.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.56% during last recorded quarter.