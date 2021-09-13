Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 711.14K

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) is priced at $53.90 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $47.75 and reached a high price of $54.59, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $46.91. The stock touched a low price of $45.63.Recently in News on August 10, 2021, Adagio Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Adagio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential, today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering of 20,930,000 shares of common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase an additional 2,730,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Adagio, are approximately $355.8 million. Adagio’s common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ADGI.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Adagio Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 11.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.50 and $48.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 565762 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI) recorded performance in the market was 158.14%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.09B, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Analysts verdict on Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Adagio Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. (ADGI): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 90.84%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Adagio Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 158.14%. The shares increased approximately by 50.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 94.16% in the period of the last 30 days.