Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.29%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL), which is $10.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.53 after opening rate of $9.98 while the lowest price it went was recorded $9.98 before closing at $10.14.Recently in News on September 1, 2021, Chairman of Azul Brazilian Airlines David Neeleman to join Lilium Board following business combination with Qell. Lilium GmbH (“Lilium”), positioned to be a global leader in regional electric air mobility, announced the expected appointment of David Neeleman to the Board of Directors of Lilium N.V. to be effective upon completion of Lilium’s business combination with Qell Acquisition Corp (“Qell”) (NASDAQ: QELL). With nearly 30 years of experience in commercial aviation and as the founder of five airlines, including JetBlue Airways and Azul Brazilian Airlines, David Neeleman brings significant expertise in building and scaling a mobility business across new markets. David currently serves as Chairman of Azul, which recently entered a strategic alliance with Lilium to transform high-speed regional transportation in Brazil. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qell Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -35.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $15.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 764451 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL) recorded performance in the market was -17.49%, having the revenues showcasing 1.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 437.14M.

Analysts verdict on Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Qell Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.94, with a change in the price was noted +0.30. In a similar fashion, Qell Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +3.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 435,681 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QELL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Qell Acquisition Corp. (QELL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qell Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qell Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.49%. The shares increased approximately by 1.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.91% during last recorded quarter.