Oatly Group AB (OTLY) Profit Margins posted -26.30% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Oatly Group AB (OTLY) was valued at $16.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.74 while reaching the peak value of $16.97 and lowest value recorded on the day was $16.36. The stock current value is $17.40.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oatly Group AB shares are logging -40.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.87 and $29.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 940427 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oatly Group AB (OTLY) recorded performance in the market was -18.37%, having the revenues showcasing -38.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.23B, as it employees total of 792 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Oatly Group AB a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OTLY is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical breakdown of Oatly Group AB (OTLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Oatly Group AB in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.99%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Oatly Group AB, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.37%. The shares increased approximately by -7.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.12% during last recorded quarter.