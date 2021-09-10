Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -0.62

For the readers interested in the stock health of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN). It is currently valued at $3.26. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $3.38, after setting-off with the price of $3.07. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.0516 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.31.Recently in News on September 8, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Promising POCCO EV Sales Forecasts. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced promising sales forecasts for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. According to Yujie, it has launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, MeiMei and DuoDuo. Since its debut in March 2021, the MeiMei model has sold more than 6,000 units. The DuoDuo model was launched in August this year. The combined sales volume of the two models is expected to reach 15,000 units and 50,000 units in 2021 and 2022, respectively. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 541.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -75.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 677.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 764194 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was -11.26%, having the revenues showcasing 37.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 484.09M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.27. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of +62.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,935,147 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 78.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.78%, alongside a boost of 541.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.92% during last recorded quarter.