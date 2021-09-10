Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 7.26M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), which is $3.31 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.38 after opening rate of $3.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.0516 before closing at $3.09.Recently in News on September 8, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Promising POCCO EV Sales Forecasts. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced promising sales forecasts for the POCCO brand electric vehicles (“EV”) manufactured by Henan Yujie Times Automobile Co., Ltd. (“Yujie”), which Kaixin has signed a binding term sheet to acquire. According to Yujie, it has launched two EV models under the POCCO brand, MeiMei and DuoDuo. Since its debut in March 2021, the MeiMei model has sold more than 6,000 units. The DuoDuo model was launched in August this year. The combined sales volume of the two models is expected to reach 15,000 units and 50,000 units in 2021 and 2022, respectively. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.65 for the same time period, recorded on 08/05/21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 541.60%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -75.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 688.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.42 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1649079 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was -11.26%, having the revenues showcasing 37.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 484.09M, as it employees total of 34 workers.

The Analysts eye on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.44, with a change in the price was noted +1.03. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of +45.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,942,793 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.07%.

Considering, the past performance of Kaixin Auto Holdings, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -11.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -1.78%, alongside a boost of 541.60% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 37.92% during last recorded quarter.