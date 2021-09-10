Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 180.49K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO), which is $48.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $31.96 after opening rate of $31.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $31.045 before closing at $31.32.Recently in News on September 10, 2021, Echo Global Logistics enters into Definitive Merger Agreement to be acquired by The Jordan Company for $48.25 per share in cash. – The price represents a premium of 54% over Echo’s share price on September 9, 2021. You can read further details here

Echo Global Logistics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.26 on 09/10/21, with the lowest value was $25.99 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) full year performance was 14.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares are logging 27.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 92.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.00 and $37.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2028154 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO) recorded performance in the market was 16.78%, having the revenues showcasing -4.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 841.26M, as it employees total of 2593 workers.

The Analysts eye on Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Echo Global Logistics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 32.04, with a change in the price was noted +16.36. In a similar fashion, Echo Global Logistics Inc. posted a movement of +51.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 203,254 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ECHO is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical rundown of Echo Global Logistics Inc. (ECHO)

Raw Stochastic average of Echo Global Logistics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.24%.

Considering, the past performance of Echo Global Logistics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.51%, alongside a boost of 14.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.35% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.34% during last recorded quarter.