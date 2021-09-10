Do Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) beta value of 2.44 signposts another twist?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) is priced at $1.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.04 and reached a high price of $1.17, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.14. The stock touched a low price of $1.02.Recently in News on September 10, 2021, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Signs Memorandum of Understanding Regarding Acquisition with Shengcheng Group and Lays Out Plan for Provision of Global Technology-Based Digital Business Solutions. –Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company devoted to the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Color China, signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the plan to acquire Beijing-based Shengcheng Strategy Consulting Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as “Shengcheng Group”). In the future, Color Star will apply industrial digitization to software development to realize the concept of “internet + idea” and provide marketing services and business solutions for global enterprises. You can read further details here

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 03/30/21, with the lowest value was $0.6010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) full year performance was 51.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. shares are logging -54.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 240.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1901300 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) recorded performance in the market was 61.93%, having the revenues showcasing 2.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 103.98M, as it employees total of 40 workers.

Analysts verdict on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9958, with a change in the price was noted +0.09. In a similar fashion, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +8.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,757,690 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCW is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.61%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 61.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.23%, alongside a boost of 51.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.70% during last recorded quarter.