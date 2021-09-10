Boiling and ready to burst as Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) last month performance was 14.86%

At the end of the latest market close, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) was valued at $29.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.50 while reaching the peak value of $29.61 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.79. The stock current value is $27.98.Recently in News on September 9, 2021, Byrna Technologies Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Revenues And Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance. Reminder: Analyst Day Today at 10:00am EST. You can read further details here

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.55 on 08/26/21, with the lowest value was $10.84 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/21.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) full year performance was 59.89%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock shares are logging -8.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 158.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.84 and $30.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 676716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) recorded performance in the market was 92.97%, having the revenues showcasing 15.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 632.35M, as it employees total of 157 workers.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.36, with a change in the price was noted +9.08. In a similar fashion, Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock posted a movement of +48.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 221,364 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BYRN is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock (BYRN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.53%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Byrna Technologies Inc. Common Stock, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.26%, alongside a boost of 59.89% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.67% during last recorded quarter.