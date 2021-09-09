Why is BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) down -11.51% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) was valued at $6.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.86 while reaching the peak value of $7.44 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.62. The stock current value is $7.33.Recently in News on September 1, 2021, BriaCell Therapeutics Appoints Marc Lustig to its Board of Directors. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V: BCT) (“BriaCell” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer, announces the appointment of Mr. Marc Lustig to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2021. Marc, through his investment company L5 Capital Inc., owns 1,530,000 common shares of BriaCell, representing 10.0% of BriaCell’s issued and outstanding common shares. You can read further details here

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.00 on 06/02/21, with the lowest value was $2.81 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) full year performance was -11.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. shares are logging -18.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.81 and $9.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2060921 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) recorded performance in the market was 75.78%, having the revenues showcasing 25.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 105.06M.

Analysts verdict on BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.83, with a change in the price was noted +4.07. In a similar fashion, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. posted a movement of +124.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,331,943 in trading volumes.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 75.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.70%, alongside a downfall of -11.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.95% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.51% during last recorded quarter.